Ebony Bailey has spent six months overseas with the Air Force.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's nothing like a military family reunion. They're full of emotion, tears, and the best hugs.

Today, Ebony Bailey, who is in the Air Force, surprised her son at Tampa Heights Elementary School. Alongside her son for the surprise, was her younger brother, who attends the same school.

Bailey has been deployed overseas with the Air Force for six months.

Welcome Home, Ebony! And thank you for serving our country!