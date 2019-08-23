AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating the men and women who serve in the military with a free day of fun during this upcoming weekend.

The park is hosting Military Appreciation Days on August 24 and August 25.

Here's what you need to know:

Active duty Military service members and up to three guests will get free access to the park with a valid Military Identification Card. If a military service member is currently deployed, a spouse and up to three guests can still receive complimentary admission with a current Military ID card. Active service members can also purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50 percent off ($35.99 plus tax).

Veterans and disabled veterans will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags Over Georgia with a valid Military ID or DD-214, and can also purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50 percent off plus tax per ticket.

Government Civilian and Contracted workers can do the same.

Six Flags Over Georgia is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25.

