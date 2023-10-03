Milledgeville 16-year-old and puppy shot while on a walk, suspect arrested

The Milledgeville Police Department says it happened around 9:45 p.m. when units responded to the 2300 block of Laura Court about shots fired.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested in Milledgeville on Saturday after allegedly shooting a teen and puppy in the leg, according to a Facebook post by the Milledgeville Police Department.

They say it happened around 9:45 p.m. when units responded to the 2300 block of Laura Court about shots fired.

The responding officers found several shell casings at the scene and saw damage to several cars and homes, according to the release.

They also found a puppy shot in both the leg and abdomen.

Officers were later notified about a 16-year-old who was taken to Atrium Health Navicent-Baldwin Hospital after being shot in the leg.

The puppy was taken to the Animal Hospital of Milledgeville. The teen was walking the puppy when they were both shot, another teen was them. The release said several men shot at the group as they were walking down the road.

On Thursday, officers with the Milledgeville Police Department executed a search warrant and several arrest warrants for Jacquavious James at his home in the 2300 block of Anthony Way.

James was taken into custody without incident. A firearm and narcotics were seized as evidence. James was transported to the Baldwin County Jail and has been charged with the following offenses: two counts of Aggravated Assault, Felony Cruelty to Children, Cruelty to Animals, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.