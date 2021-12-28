Milledgeville bakery closing its doors after 48 years

Don't lose hope! The recipes may be saved and reused.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Ryals' Bakery in Milledgeville is closing their doors after 48 years serving the community -- but there's still hope for the recipes!

According to a Facebook post by the bakery, the owner has decided to close after "much heartfelt thought."

The post read:

"We appreciate all the support over the years and want to thank all our great customers! It has been a challenge to keep the business going in these crazy times with the labor issues..."

BUT -- there's still a chance that the recipes will stick around.

The bakery is under contract and will "hopefully" be sold soon.

According to the post, a couple would like to keep most of the "goodies" and add new items such as specialty cakes and cookies.

The owner has agreed to help them with the original recipes.

The post read:

"Hopefully the loan will go through and the new bakery will be up and running soon. I always wanted to keep a bakery in Milledgeville and this looks like a great opportunity. Thanks again for all these successful years of business!"