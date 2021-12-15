Milledgeville-Baldwin County chamber announces new president, CEO

Kara Lassiter has spent more than six years building relationships and leading new initiatives, and now she starts a new role in the chamber.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it has chosen the chamber’s next president and CEO.

According to a release, for more than six years, Kara Lassiter has served as the chamber’s dynamic and talented membership development director.

During her time, she spearheaded new initiatives such as leadership programs. Now, she's taking on her new role as president and CEO.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Kara lead our amazing staff. Her experience, skills, and dedication are a perfect match for our needs now and into the future," 2021 Chamber Chair of the Board, Kyle Hitchcock said.