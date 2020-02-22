MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Amy McDade is the owner of Pink Poodle Grooming and has two kids in the Baldwin County School District.

"You've got so much traffic coming out of Milledgeville from Macon, out of Blandy, it's just such a tremendous amount of traffic," she says.

McDade says speed cameras would be most helpful on Highway 49, heading towards the high school, where it's easy to pick up speed.

"I'm guilty of it coming down the road there by Baldwin when I come back from Macon. Here I am, going 55, 60 miles an hour, and all of a sudden, it's just like there's the high school. Yeah, there's a speed limit, you don't always pay attention, you're rolling in traffic," says McDade.

Milledgeville city manager Hank Griffeth says this agreement to install speed cameras is months in the making, and they'll look just like light poles on the side of the road.

"If you were just riding down the road and didn't know exactly what you were looking for, you might very well pass them and not even realize what they were," he says, over the phone.

Griffeth says these speed cameras would be placed along Blandy Road, which has three public schools, including Lakeview Primary, and on Highway 49 near Baldwin High School.

He says during school hours, if you're caught doing 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, you'll get a citation in the mail.

"First citation is $75, and then each subsequent citation after that is $125," he says.

Griffeth says drivers won't get citations when they're immediately installed. There will be a grace period before it's enforced.

Griffeth says the hope is to have these cameras up and running before the next school year.

