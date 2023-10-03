16 found guilty in Milledgeville meth ring drug bust, leader gets 30 years in prison

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Jarvis Havior will spend 30 years in prison.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The head of a Milledgeville-based meth trafficking ring was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

A news release said the organization was responsible for distributing at least 5 kilograms, or around 11 pounds, of methenamine.

31-year-old Jarvis Havior of Milledgeville plead guilty to the possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute back in February after being caught on a drug resupply run in the Atlanta area in 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the DEA, GBI, and Ocmulgee Drug Task Force first put Havior on their radar back in June of 2020 after receiving a tip that he had been running the meth ring out of Milledgeville.

They say they later found a "trap" and "stash" house for the narcotics and cash used as part of their drug trade.

Havior traveled to Stone Mountain back on April 5, 2021, for a drug resupply run, the press release said. There, they say he received a "fully laden" Publix bag from a man in a Publix parking lot.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, this was not the first time that Havior had come up to that area on drug resupply runs.

They say Havior then went to Covington, where he handed another Publix bag full of 4 kilograms of meth to another man, Anrico Taylor, at a Covington restaurant.

Authorities then conducted traffic stops in Baldwin County where they caught them.

Taylor was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for his involvement with the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In total, 16 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty as part of the drug bust, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.