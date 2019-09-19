MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — "It makes them curious, and then they want to come in and find out what your shops all about," says Donna Collins.

Collins sells vintage handcrafted goods in her downtown Milledgeville shop.

She says the sign in front of her store helps pull customers inside.

"Now that I have the sign, they see the sign and they want to know, 'Well, I wonder what that is,' so if nothing else, they're just curious," says Collins.

Collins' store didn't always have it hanging out front. Main Street Downtown Development Authority helped give Collins' store a "BOOST."

"We've helped purchase a freezer for a business, we've helped with security cameras, we've helped with a lot of signage whatever they're needing, we want to be able to help," says Main Street Development Authority Executive Director, Carlee Schulte.

It's a program called BOOST to help small businesses and entrepreneurs with funding needs.

"It's a grassroots efforts. Businesses and community members actually put their money in," says Schulte.

The $1,000 grant comes from BOOST board members that donate $100 each.

"A thousand dollars is a lot of money, for somebody who might be getting started, or wants to open a new clothing line, that sort of thing, it can just really be the 'make-or-break' of a certain thing that they need," says Schulte.

The program is on the 13th round of giving out grants. They started in July 2013. Collins' says when she earned the grant a few years ago, it made a difference.

"When you're a new business any kind of help you can get is wonderful," says Collins.

Over the years, the program has given out over $25,000 to downtown businesses.

To apply, you can stop by the Milledgeville Main Street office downtown to pick up an application. They are due back by October 6th.

