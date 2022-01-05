Milledgeville church hosts free yard sale

This year, they gave away hundreds of free clothing, shoes and home items to the community.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — People in Milledgeville were able to add some new outfits to their wardrobe on Saturday.

Church Central in Milledgeville hosted their annual Free Yard Sale.

This year, they gave away hundreds of free clothing, shoes and home items to the community.

Organizers said this is their biggest yard sale yet.

Last Sunday, the church asked members to donate useful items to the drive.

This Sunday, they invited the community to come shop and even gave away free food and drinks for those who stopped by.

Terri Fowler says the event was a blessing for her and her family.

"Trying to get baby boy stuff, it's so hard to find in newborns, especially for a good price. It's been extremely difficult for us," she said.

The church will give leftover clothing to Goodwill and leftover food to a nearby food bank.