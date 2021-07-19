'It's what we're called to do': Milledgeville church gives away clothes to kids in need

"Please don't wait if you need clothes," said church staff. "We have a good bit of clothes to give away."

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — What started out as a ministry for foster children has quickly grown into a full operation aimed at clothing kids in Central Georgia.

New City Church at the Mill in Milledgeville are looking to give away clothes to kids -- for free!

Administrative assistant Suzanne Palmer says the church began collecting clothes for foster kids a while back. This idea came from the the pastor and his wife; who are foster parents themselves.

"They are a beautiful example for all of us," said Palmer. "We have a love and want to serve the foster families -- the children and the parents."

That love has grown and now aims to serve all children in need in the area.

"We have a lot of clothes to give away," Palmer said.

The church held an event on Saturday where they gave away some of the items, but Palmer says they still have boxes and boxes full of clothes, hats, shoes, bibs, car seats, and more.

She says they hope to make the event quarterly, but she urges parents to call now if they are in need.

"Please don't wait if you need clothes," she said. "We have a good bit of clothes to give away."

Palmer adds that it's important for the church to be involved in the community saying, "It's what we're called to do."

If you or someone you know needs children's clothes, call New City at 478-220-3030 and leave a message for Suzanne Palmer through the directory. When you call, you'll dial 8 for staff directory, then dial SUZ (789), press 1 to confirm and leave a message.

The church is located at 224 East Walton Street.