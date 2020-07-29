MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If an outdoor movie sounds good, here's something to mark on your calendar.
This Friday, the Milledgeville community will get a chance to watch the movie "Jurassic Park." The Twin Lakes Library System and Allied Arts will host another downtown drive-in movie. Their first screening was so popular the organizations have teamed up to do it for a second time.
The movie will play on a 40-foot screen with an FM transmitter allowing you to hear the dinosaurs roar from the comfort of your car.
The screening will begin at dark, around 9:30 p.m. and will be in the parking lot between the Mary Vinson Memorial Library and the library annex. The lot will open at 8 p.m. and space is very limited.