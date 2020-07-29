This Friday, the Milledgeville community will get a chance to watch "Jurassic Park" at a drive-in movie screening.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If an outdoor movie sounds good, here's something to mark on your calendar.

This Friday, the Milledgeville community will get a chance to watch the movie "Jurassic Park." The Twin Lakes Library System and Allied Arts will host another downtown drive-in movie. Their first screening was so popular the organizations have teamed up to do it for a second time.

The movie will play on a 40-foot screen with an FM transmitter allowing you to hear the dinosaurs roar from the comfort of your car.