MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County couple faces felony child cruelty charges after deputies found a non-verbal teen living in 'filthy' conditions.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brad King, deputies were called to the Scenic Mountain RV Park in Milledgeville on June 5 for a welfare check.

He says they found a 16-year-old non-verbal female with autism being held in a small area and that the living conditions were "filthy."

King said the teen’s parents were not home, and another child was watching her.

Investigators say they do not believe the teen was being physically abused, but her living conditions were unacceptable.

King says her parents -- Amanda Curry, 37, and Daron Hirtzler, 36 -- were arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children. That's a felony in Georgia.

Both have been released on bond.

