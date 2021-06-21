'Our own flavor': Milledgeville couple opens seafood bar and grill

You can stop by Legends after a day on Lake Sinclair for some steak and seafood.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The food you can get at a new spot in Milledgeville is legendary, literally.

Legends Seafood & Grill is located near Lake Sinclair on North Columbia Street, and is opening up Wednesday.

Couple Rance and Angela Williams had the idea years ago and are finally opening the doors to their family business.

"We wanted to put together our own feel, or as they say, our own flavor," said Rance.

You can find anything from "delicious" shrimp and grits and seafood pasta, to Southern catfish and fried seafood platters.

"We didn't forget those who are steak lovers," Rance said. You'll also be able to order a nice ribeye or filet.

The massive restaurant can hold over 350 people. With four sections, a bar, and both inside and outside seating, they hope to pack it full.

"We work hard," Rance said. "We created from things I think were missing in other restaurants."

Beyond the food, you can enjoy a drink and live entertainment.

The hours are Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Legends is located at 3021 North Columbia Street.