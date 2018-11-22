A group of volunteers in Milledgeville, including some families who created a new Thanksgiving tradition of volunteering, gave back to a crowd full of people yesterday.

“My wife she is ailing and she's in a wheelchair so we decided to just come out and get a plate,” said Lee Reeves.

Paul Williams, 7, and his older sister and brother came to volunteer but found themselves eating instead. Their aunt says she’s trying to pass on the tradition of volunteering to her niece and nephews.

“Being able to have them with me volunteering and giving back. I'm excited to have them here, as soon as they're finished eating, we're going to get them volunteering,” said Brittany Williams.

Susie Marshall says without the volunteers, the event wouldn't be possible. She raised close to $1,000, but most of the food came from her family, friends, and church members.

“This morning, I had someone knocking at my door to bring me two pans of macaroni and cheese,” said Marshall.

Kennedi Stephens is in the fourth grade. She says waking up early was hard, but she loved making people happy.

“You don’t get to do things like this every day because you’re always busy and when you pass behind the street and see homeless people, you feel bad for them,” said Stephens.

Kennedi's mom says she happy to teach her daughter the meaning of helping others.

She says it’s an important lesson for young people around the holidays and every day.

Marshall says she plans on hosting the event next year as well, and they're always looking for more volunteers.

