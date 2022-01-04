70-year-old Milledgeville family-owned convenience store gets facelift

The grand opening of Huff's Market is Monday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A true staple in the Milledgeville community is coming back better than ever!

In Feb. 2021, Huff's Market closed down after being run by the same family for about 70 years. Dylan Amerson's great aunt had run it herself for decades before deciding to sell it.

Dylan had just come back from a four-day tour in the Smokies when he heard about the opportunity to keep Huff's in the family. After thinking about it, the Amersons bought Huff's in December.

"We're just trying to continue what Dorothy and William were doing back when Huff's was in its heyday," Kensey said.

Since then, they've been restoring it for a grand opening.

"It's just been kind of slow," Kensey said. "There was a while there in the winter where we felt like we took one step forward and two steps back."

But they are finally having a grand opening on April 4.

The little country market will have biscuits for breakfast, and hamburgers and bratwurst for lunch. They'll also sell local products from artisans and Georgia Grown vendors.

"We're hoping to expand the market side a little more once we find out what people want us to carry," Kensey said.

As far as renovations go, none of the structural aspects of the building were changed -- just some cosmetic tweaks here and there. The building is still recognizable from the 1950s version that Dylan's great-great uncle built.

He's happy to carry on the family legacy his uncle started way back then.

"He was really all about serving the community... he wanted to see what they needed and he wanted to provide that. So, we're definitely trying to keep that piece of the store alive," he said. "Just to feel a sense of belonging or a sense of history when you come into a place can be really important."

Huff's will open for breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. You can find them on Facebook. They are located at 488 GA-49.