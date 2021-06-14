Fire destroys house in Milledgeville

No one was inside the vacant home when the fire started, and no one got hurt.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville home is destroyed after an early Monday morning fire.

According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, it happened at a home off of Little Road and Mary Drive around 3 a.m.

Young says the fire was fully involved, but crews got it out quickly.

Right now, investigators are still on the scene trying to figure out what led to the blaze.