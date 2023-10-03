Milledgeville company investing $3.4 million in expanding, adding 166 new jobs

The Fouts Bros. company also plans to spend $3.4 million to upgrade the former Rheems plant

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville company is expanding and adding more than 160 jobs.

The Fouts Bros. company builds fire trucks and other emergency vehicles and delivers them around the world.

Since 2019, they've been based at the former Rheems heating and cooling plant on Roberson Mill Road.

Now, the Development Authority of Milledgeville-Baldwin County says they're growing even bigger. Fouts plans to add nearly 100 jobs this year and 70 more in 2024.

The authority says the company also plans to spend $3.4 million on their Milledgeville plant. Fouts initially occupied about half of the 700,000-square-foot Rheems building and now occupies most of the rest.

By January --- the company expects to produce six fire trucks a week.

Development authority director Jonathan Jackson said Fouts has also brought dozens of families to town and boosted hotel-room stays.

