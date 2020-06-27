With most high schools canceling or having a virtual graduation, one Milledgeville school says it wasn't an option for their graduates. The ceremony was Friday night

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — GMC Prep's graduation is now in the books, but there were some restrictions in place for both the the graduates and their families.

After the GMC Prep Class of 2020 got most of their other spring events cancelled, school public affairs coordinator Jobie Shields says it was important to still make graduation happen.

"It was just really important that we do this safely and cautiously. We consulted with our local government officials and we take guidance from the governor's office. We also submitted this proposal to the local EMA for review so they could kind of see what we're doing," she says.

So with a graduation date picked out and approval from local health officials, Shields says there were adjustments made almost immediately. For one, moving the ceremony from inside to Grant Parade Field and spacing out chairs six feet apart for both the grads and their families.

"Everybody's going to get their temperature read through an infrared, no-contact thermometer, so if you have a temperature of 100 or more, you're going to be asked to leave," says Shields.

The ceremony, which was also streamed live on Facebook, did not have a guest speaker, which is normally a tradition.

Parents still didn't hesitate to show their graduates some love.

Shields says the graduation was also shorter than usual, so they could try to beat the heat.

