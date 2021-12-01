Milledgeville grocery store faces fines for exposing workers to risk of coronavirus, amputation hazards

The store has 15 days to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville grocery store is facing penalties after failing to protect employees from COVID-19 and other safety hazards.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, inspectors found Johnnie McDade Grocery failed to develop effective measures to slow or stop the spread of coronavirus.

The store now faces $9,362 in penalties from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA’s National Emphasis Program for Coronavirus Disease also cited the store for exposing workers to amputation hazards by failing to provide guarding on a meat cutter band saw.

“Employers must take necessary precautions to protect the safety and health of their workers during the pandemic,” said OSHA Area Director Joshua Turner in Atlanta-East. “OSHA will continue to take action to enforce protections for employees against this dangerous pandemic.”

The company has 15 business days from November 30 to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.