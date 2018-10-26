Milledgeville — The Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Milledgeville puts up scarecrows every year, but this year, they were met with a bit of controversy after building one of President Donald Trump.

"Within two minutes, we were getting text messages. We had people come into the hotel demanding that we take him down and asking why was he up," said general manager Pamela Jackson.

Jackson said the scarecrow was built as part of a teambuilding exercise for employees. The scarecrow was one pair's idea and was made with personal funds. After the scarecrow was up, people called to say they would boycott the hotel. Others would take photos with obscene gestures, according to Jackson.

Jackson said hotel employees were also cursed at while putting up other scarecrows. They offered to take the Trump one down, but Jackson decided otherwise.

"It doesn't matter what anyone's political views are. This is a team project. It's a teambuilding project and I took a stand for my team," Jackson said.

The scarecrows were placed on the hotel front lawn on October 10th. On October 13th, the head of the Trump scarecrow was knocked to the ground. After the hotel glued it back on, it was stolen on the 15th.

"We were actually all here and within just minutes, someone got out of the car, snatched the head off of him, got in the car and left," Jackson said.

The hotel did not have any cameras pointed towards the scarecrows to see who did it. None of the other scarecrows on the lawn have been bothered. Jackson said the hotel is not trying to make any kind of political statement with the Trump scarecrow, nor is it meant to be derogatory towards the president.

"I have people who are upset and disturbed because we have a scarecrow. He's just a scarecrow," Jackson said.

© 2018 WMAZ