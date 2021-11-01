Milledgeville installs cameras near Baldwin High in order to curb school zone speeding

For the first 30 days of their new speed enforcement measure, violators will only receive warnings, and after the grace period ends, police will give out citations.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from February 2020 story on speed cameras being approved in Milledgeville.

The City of Milledgeville is now keeping a closer eye on drivers in school zones.

According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department, as of Monday, November 1, the City of Milledgeville has installed speed cameras to monitor drivers' speeds in front of Baldwin High School on Highway 49.

The post says for the first 30 days of their new speed enforcement measure, violators will only receive warnings, and after the grace period ends, police will give out citations.

Last year, Milledgeville city manager Hank Griffeth spoke to 13WMAZ about their decision to install speed cameras, saying they would be placed along Blandy Road, which has three public schools, including Lakeview Primary, and on Highway 49 near Baldwin High School.

Griffeth said after the grace period, driver who are caught doing 11 miles per hour over the speed limit during school hours will get a citation in the mail.