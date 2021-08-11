Milledgeville man arrested in Jones County after car chase ends with deputies finding over $20,000, meth

40-year-old Antonio Mason was being investigated for the distribution of meth in Jones County. When deputies found him, he sped off.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Milledgeville man was arrested in Jones County after starting a car chase on Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators arrested 40-year-old Antonio Mason after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Jones County.

Mason was found in the Haddock area, and when investigators tried to stop him, he sped off down Bowen Hill Road. Investigators followed behind Mason, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

At one point during the chase, Mason threw a black bag out of the window. Mason continued to drive down Bowen Hill Road before finally stopping for investigators. He was taken into custody.

The black bag which had been thrown from the car was found to contain methamphetamine. Mason also had just over $21,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

Mason was transported to the Jones County Jail where he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, abandonment of dangerous drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude.