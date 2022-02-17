Milledgeville man now charged with killing his girlfriend

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Milledgeville man is now charged with killing his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

According to Inv. Robert Butch, Johnny Lee Chapple is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other charges.

The investigation began around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when police were called to a home on Towns Street. There they found 30-year-old Latoria Waller with a gunshot wound.

Waller later died at the Medical Center in Macon.

Butch says Chapple was carrying a controlled substance -- possibly some form of cocaine -- when investigators took him in for questioning. He's also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Butch says they're still investigating what led up to the shooting.