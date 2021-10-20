Milledgeville man killed in shootout with officers at Midtown Atlanta high-rise apartment building

Police said the gunman, a 32-year-old Milledgeville man, was actively shooting inside and outside the unit as officers arrived.

ATLANTA — A Milledgeville man is dead after a shootout with officers at a midtown Atlanta high-rise apartment building Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Atlantic House apartments on 1163 West Peachtree Street in Atlanta around 3:15 a.m.

The GBI says Atlanta Police responded to the high-rise after a report of gunfire, and officers determined the gunshots were coming from the building’s 21st floor.

They found the suspected gunman, identified as 32-year-old Jarvis Jarrette from Milledgeville, was actively shooting from the balcony.

The GBI says Jarrette fired at officers, and at least one officer returned fire.

Officers made their way into the apartment and found one-woman dead, as well as Jarrette’s body on the balcony.

The GBI is now investigating the use-of-force by responding officers.

Atlanta Police are investigating the death of the woman and the initial call of gunfire. They say Jarrette and the woman knew each other, but haven’t said their exact relationship.