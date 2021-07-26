Milledgeville man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 22

Georgia State Patrol says another vehicle hit the victim's pickup truck, causing it to flip several times

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 50-year-old Milledgeville man died Monday morning after being ejected from his car when another driver crashed into it.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 a.m. on State Route 22.

They say 55-year-old Forrest Haynes was driving her Cadillac Deville east on the highway when she crossed over into westbound traffic and ran into a pickup truck.

It caused the truck to rotate and flip, ejecting the driver, who was identified as 50-year-old Tony Adams.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, and Haynes was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Georgia State Patrol’s reconstruction team will conduct a follow-up investigation, and Georgia State Patrol says charges are pending.