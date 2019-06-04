Deputies in Milledgeville are investigating a shooting that happened on Edwards Street near the Milledgeville Manor apartments.

Sergeant Cameron Ptak with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says the man was walking down a path between South Jefferson Street and South Edwards Street when he was approached by multiple people. He was shot in both legs, once in each thigh. Ptak says the man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon and is in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as details become available.