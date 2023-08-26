Milledgeville Manor Breaks Ground on Community Garden

An organizer said they hope the garden makes the apartment complex feel more like a neighborhood.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Manor's seen some crime recently, like a man shot in the complex earlier this month.

But it's also seen symbols of hope. A new community garden was started after the nonprofit, Milledgeville Improvement Community, asked residents what they could benefit from.

"And residents told us that they would really like to have spaces where they could get together and do things," Chair Melissa Smith said.

Milledgeville Improvement Community focuses on decreasing violence and strengthening bonds in the city.

"So one of the things that they suggested was a community garden. Also a pavilion and also a playground," Smith said.

The pavilion and playground are being planned for the future, but the garden is currently putting down roots after the complex's landlord provided the funds to begin the work. Milledgeville Improvement Community bork ground on the garden Saturday morning, and celebrated with a barbeque, music, and a giveaway for kids clothes.

Courtney Patterson's lived at the complex for about a year, and said the new garden is a welcomed change.

"That's what's needed. Get everybody in one place, for a good cause," Patterson said.

At the end of the day, Smith said it's about more than just a garden to residents.

"People need to feel like they're part of something bigger," Smith said.

Something much bigger, like a community,

"We do know that when people are together, when they are talking to each other, they can help solve each other's problems. They can work together better. And they feel like they're a part of something bigger, I think that has a really important personal effect," Smith said.

It may seem like something little, but ultimately, it can add up to a big change.

"In a small way, but in a major way. Because it effects like I said, it brings a different energy. Once you change the energy, then you change the perspective of people," Patterson said.

Smith said they hope the garden does just that for people.

"And the goal is to make this place, this apartment complex feel more like a neighborhood. More like a community where people can get together and recreate," Smith said.