Milledgeville Mayor Mary Copelan unopposed for mayor seat

Copelan will be Mayor of Milledgeville from 2022-2026.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous reporting on Mayor Copelan's run for re-election.

On Sunday, Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham Copelan annoucened that she is unopposed for the mayors seat according to a post on her Facebook Page.

"Our council members, attorney's City Manager and Staff are ready to build Milledgeville like never before," she said. "Milledgeville let's get the job done by connecting, collaborating, and caring for ourselves, our families, and our community."

