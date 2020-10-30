Milledgeville mom charged after loaded gun found in 3-year-old's bookbag

She told investigators she was having her car detailed and didn't want to leave her gun behind, so she put it in her child's bag

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Milledgeville 3-year-old who brought a gun to school is facing a charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct.

According to Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Bridgette Harrison was arrested and bonded out Thursday.

That charge stems from an incident where deputies responded to the school district’s Early Learning Center around 8 a.m. after a teacher found a loaded gun in a student’s backpack.

Deason says it was a .357 handgun with four live rounds inside.

He says Harrison told them she was the one who put the gun there because she took her car to be detailed and she didn’t want to leave it behind, so she put it there for safekeeping.

She told she forget it was in the child's bag, and then it ended up at the school.