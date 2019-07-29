MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One student will now have a brand new car to drive around on campus when she heads off to college.

On Sunday in Milledgeville, the nonprofit TH Community teamed up with Butler Ford to give one student a car at their 2019 Family Fun Day.

RELATED: Macon barbershop owner keeps promise to give back to his community

The event, hosted at the Pecan Grove on Central State Hospital Grounds, was open to the community and had free food, haircuts, and bounce houses.

Students had to come with their college acceptance letters and driver's license in hand to be eligible for the car.

Picked through a drawing, Kenajah Thornton was the winner of the car and a $500 scholarship!

The organization also awarded 11 other high school students with $500 scholarships and gave out 800 book bags with school supplies.

Tracy Harper

Tracy Harper of TH Community says Thornton was so happy to receive her prizes on stage and that she thanks God for it.

Tracy Harper

Harper says they also decided to honor Willie Scott III, a John Milledge Academy football player who was in a serious car wreck earlier this year.

RELATED: 'I'm going to get better, it's just a minor setback:' Milledgeville football player recovering after bad wreck