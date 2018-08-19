Milledgeville’s police chief is now on administrative leave after an alleged DUI on Friday.

A news release from City Manager Barry Jarrett says that Chief Dray Swicord reported to him that he was driving his personal vehicle when he was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol trooper near Ivey on Friday night and charged with DUI.

Jarrett says he placed Swicord on administrative leave with pay on Saturday, which is subject to receiving more information regarding the charge and pending blood test results.

Jarrett also says he requested the city attorney to investigate the DUI and that he nor his staff will be available to comment until they receive more complete details.

Because of the administrative leave, Maj. John Davis is now acting police chief.

