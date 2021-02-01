Milledgeville Police Department investigating after man shot, killed on Oconee Street

The shooting happened Friday night.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Milledgeville late Friday night.

According to a release from the Milledgeville Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. of a gunshot victim.

30-year-old Keion Jackson was found around 1124 Oconee Street, he had been shot in the stomach.

Jackson was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Navicent Health in Milledgeville and then taken to Navicent Health in Macon where he died.