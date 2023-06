The Milledgeville Police Departments Drone Unit along with DNR and fire rescue are on scene searching.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after drowning in Milledgeville on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Milledgeville Police Department.

They say officers were sent out the Oconee Greenway around 12:30 p.m. about a man who was swimming with a friend when he began to struggle and went under the water.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, authorities recovered the body of the man.