MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a person was found dead in a burning car in the area of 199 Abattoir Road, CSH Boat Ramp Tuesday.

According to a news release on the Milledgeville Police Department's Facebook page, police were called to the scene of a car fire. When they made it to the scene, they found the fully-engulfed vehicle and put the fire out. The post says after extinguishing the fire, police found one person dead inside the car.

There is no information on the cause of the fire or the identity of the person at this time.