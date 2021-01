Police are now asking for people with information to come forward

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is looking for leads after a homicide Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 10:45 p.m. on West Charlton Court.

Police responded to the scene and found 30-year-old Gary Pennamon had been shot several times. He ended up dying at the scene.

Milledgeville Police now need your help solving the case. If you have any information about the shooting, you can call them at 478-414-4000.