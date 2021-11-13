Milledgeville Police investigating two shootings

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Police are investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings.
In a Facebook post, the police department says one shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Swint Avenue and Broad Street.
One person got shot and went to the hospital.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 got called in to work the crime scene.
Then, just an hour and a half later around 5:00 p.m., police received more calls about a drive-by shooting.
It happened in the 200-block of Pennington Road.
Authorities found multiple shell casings, but no one reported any injuries.