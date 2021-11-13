Milledgeville Police investigating two shootings

An hour and a half after the first shooting, police received calls about a drive-by shooting.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Police are investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings.

In a Facebook post, the police department says one shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Swint Avenue and Broad Street.

One person got shot and went to the hospital.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 got called in to work the crime scene.

Then, just an hour and a half later around 5:00 p.m., police received more calls about a drive-by shooting.

It happened in the 200-block of Pennington Road.