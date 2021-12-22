Milledgeville police offer reminder: No alcohol sales on Christmas Day

Chief Dray Swicord says all purchases will have to be made before 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are reminding people that if you want alcohol on Christmas Day, you should make those purchases now.

Chief Dray Swicord said in a post on the Milledgeville Police Department's Facebook page, under Georgia law, alcohol sales are prohibited on Christmas Day for the area, whether purchased in store/restaurant or to-go.

This includes all restaurants, bars, and in-store purchases.