MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Officer James Spisak is a two-year member of the Milledgeville Police Department, who received news that no one ever wants to hear. His mother, Connie, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

"It kinda hit a little closer to home because we had just lost my grandma a couple years ago. She had breast cancer once, got it a second time," Spisak said.

Now his mother is staring down the disease, but Spisak is far from home and unable to physically support his mother in Ohio. He decided to support her in a small, but very visible way. He's attached a pink breast cancer pin to his uniform.

"I thought I was buying one, but they sent a whole pack. Well, I don't need a whole pack," Spisak said.

He brought the pack to his lieutenant, Jason Lopez, who enthusiastically agreed to let their whole shift wear the pins on their uniforms.

All six members took photos to send to Spisak's mother and show their support for her battle.

"If it means that much to him and it means that much to her to raise her spirits and to help him through this as well as help her through it, then anything it takes," Lopez said.

The shift members said their bond goes beyond the badge and is something much more akin to family.

"They're like my brothers since I don't have any at home. They're like my close family," said officer Crystal Reese. "James is like a little brother. I see myself taking care of him on anything."

The shift members know that cancer does not end with Spisak's family. Nearly every one of them has been touched by cancer in some form. Lopez said having the pins out and visible is a great way to not only show support for Spisak's mother, but also create rapport with the community.

"There's not a person in this world that hasn't been touched by cancer, so it's something that they can relate to and if they want to talk about it, outside of the reason that we're there. It can create that bond," Lopez said.

Spisak appreciated his fellow officers supporting him with the pins.

"It means everything to me," Spisak said. "I've got a great group of people here. I mean, I love them all to death and I couldn't be any more appreciative of what they do for me."

According to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, doctors will diagnose about 268,600 new cases of breast cancer in women in the U.S. in 2019. Night Watch B plan to wear the pins until the Spisak's mother's battle with the disease is through.