MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police say the woman who was found dead in a burning car in the area of 199 Abattoir Road, CSH Boat Ramp Tuesday was killed in a crash.
On Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a car fire. When they made it to the scene, they found the fully-engulfed vehicle and put the fire out. The post says after extinguishing the fire, police found one person dead inside the car.
According to a news release on the Milledgeville Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday, the car burst into flames after the driver crashed, and she died as a result.
The post says the woman's family has been notified.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4000.