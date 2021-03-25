Milledgeville Police Department says the car burst into flames after the driver crashed, and she died as a result.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police say the woman who was found dead in a burning car in the area of 199 Abattoir Road, CSH Boat Ramp Tuesday was killed in a crash.

On Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a car fire. When they made it to the scene, they found the fully-engulfed vehicle and put the fire out. The post says after extinguishing the fire, police found one person dead inside the car.

According to a news release on the Milledgeville Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday, the car burst into flames after the driver crashed, and she died as a result.

The post says the woman's family has been notified.