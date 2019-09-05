MACON, Ga. — Milledgeville police are still investigating a shooting that happened at a popular bar on Saturday in the city's downtown. The shooting sent two people to the hospital.

RELATED: 2 injured in shooting at Milledgeville restaurant

Kalesha Johnson of Sparta and Anthony Barnes of Milledgeville were both treated for gunshot wounds at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milledgeville police said they responded to calls of shots fired at the Velvet Elvis Grille and Tap around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Major Michael Hudson said they collected video from the scene, but are still working to piece together what happened.

Georgia College senior Gavin Mason said he's had nothing to fear during his time frequenting Milledgeville's downtown. "No, never, not in the past four years," Mason said. "I've never personally felt uncomfortable around people whenever I was going around downtown or anything like that."

Another student, Lauren Smith, said she knows people who were inside and said she was told people initially thought they heard something like a balloon popping instead.

"There was people working upstairs bar, downstairs bar, and they thought they had heard a balloon pop," Smith said.

Smith said she got a Snapchat showing the inside of the bar moments before the shooting occurred. In the background of the Snapchat, you can hear the gunshot and the beginning of a scream.

"There was a loud pop and someone screamed, so you would kind of assume that people would understand that was a bullet, but, obviously, after that video, I knew what had happened," Smith said.

The senior said she normally doesn't feel unsafe downtown, but now she may think twice. "I was out that night and I was out the night after, but I've definitely been straying away from the Velvet late night just because of the crowd that it's been attracting," Smith said.

RELATED: Milledgeville man shot in both legs

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4000.