This weekend, the streets of Milledgeville are going to be filled with people having a good time and that means businesses will be booming.

At Blackbird Coffee off West Hancock Street, heavy foot traffic in the morning is not uncommon.

"We stay very busy just being a coffee shop a block away from a college campus," general manager Bailey Rowland said.

But Saturday, Rowland says the streets and businesses in Milledgeville will come alive.

"We will triple, quadruple, the business we do on that Saturday that Deep Roots is happening," Bailey said.

Deep Roots, Milledgeville's "Biggest Day" welcomes seven artists, bands and food that might make your mouth water.

"We have a food truck area, main stage with really great artists, a community stage, and the Old Capital Car Club hosts its annual car show here," said Carlee Schulte with Main Street Milledgeville.

All of the music and vendors will be rocking from 10 a.m. Saturday until midnight, and if you plan on traveling through Milledgeville, you may want to add some more time to your commute.

Hancock, South Jefferson, Wayne, and Greene Streets are going to be closed for the Deep Roots Festival.

And though Rowland says sometimes things get a little crazy during the festival, it's still a lot of fun.

"It was so busy, and everybody was so stressed out, this guy kept on running back and forth, yelling "I love Blackbird" and it just made it really fun," Rowland said.

