Next month, a Milledgeville restaurant will put its dish up against the best in the state at the Georgia's Best Shrimp & Grits cooking competition on Jekyll island.

Donna Ivey says she likes to come to Aubri Lane's and get the shrimp and grits. She thinks the chef has a good chance when the state competition rolls around in September.

"Well I think he's just a foodie. He likes food, he likes to eat himself, so he tries to make food everyone else likes as well," she said.

Jason Medders says his recipe stands out because of brown bits in the skillet.

"The most amazing part of it is the pork belly," he said. "The pork belly gives it its little bit of kick that it kind of needed."

Every dish that competes must have two Georgia grown products in the mix.

"We're able to get Georgia grown cherry tomatoes and we also get Georgia grown collards. We've been famous for our collards for a long time. It's about an eight-hour process to make our collards," Medders explained.

You may have heard about this competition before, but last years was shut down due to Hurricane Irma.

While some chefs might be a little nervous or on edge having that much time to prepare for the festival, Medders says they serve the same shrimp and grits recipe year after year.

"We thought about giving it a twist or changing it a little bit for the competition, but at the end of the day, it's a fantastic dish," he said.

A fantastic dish that this restaurant staff hopes can bring home a trophy.

"We're going to be ecstatic. I can't imagine -- if we can actually do that -- but hopefully we do. I think it would be a great thing for Milledgeville too to have a local restaurant such as ours bring home a state award like that," Medders said.

The festival at Jekyll Island runs September 14-16 with the cooking competition happening on Saturday morning.

As for Aubri's Lane, it's located at 3700 Sinclair Dam Road NE in Milledgeville.

