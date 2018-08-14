Milledgeville — Milledgeville drivers should be prepared to take alternate routes next week if they normally drive along Roberson Mill Road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that the road will be closed next Tuesday, August 21 for railroad crossing panel repairs.

GDOT said the road will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. and the signed detour route includes North Columbia Street/US 441, State Route 22 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Local businesses will have access to the road up until the crossing work zone.

