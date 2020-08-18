Milledgeville smoothie shop owners to open Macon location

The owners of The Transformation Spot say it is a smoothie and energy tea shop dedicated to providing healthy options for customers

MACON, Ga. — The owners of a Milledgeville smoothie shop are opening a permanent location in Macon.

The Transformation Spot is a smoothie and energy tea shop dedicated to providing healthy options, says owner and founder Edna Fisher.

“We decided to expand it here in Macon,” Fisher said.

Right now, The Transformation Spot has a pop-up location with a limited menu at 1343 Georgia Ave in Macon and a permanent location in Milledgeville at 800 N Wayne St. where they’re only offering delivery services and taking pre-orders due to the pandemic.

Fisher says they’re adding another permanent location in Macon on Vineville Avenue in October.

“Expanding is being available to a whole other population, a whole other market, more people,” she said. “In Milledgeville, we had a small shop that the city was very familiar with, so we decided to come over where we can have more people.”

Because the new Macon location will be a larger space, Fisher says they will hold workout classes there and be able to serve people in-store.

Fisher says they also do consultations for health goals at The Transformation Spot and clients can be put on nutrition plans. It shows customers how to lose weight or gain “healthy weight.”

The Transformation Spot Imagine having your favorite latte or iced coffee that gives you all... of the nutrients you need as a full meal delicious, refreshing , low cal, 9grams of sugar , 24grams of Protein Pick your flavor Vanilla Bean White Chocolate Toffee Regular Brew Irish Cream Salted Caramel Open 9am-2pm 1343 Georgia Ave Macon Ga Located in the Latern Lofts in the back Business Lounge !!

“The business is based off of my online business that started five years ago as an Herbalife distributor,” Fisher said.

Last year, Fisher started her own nutrition club in Milledgeville.

Fisher and her managing partner, Shannon Ryan, went to kindergarten together and reconnected when Fisher moved back to Milledgeville after moving to Florida for 20 years.

Fisher says she helped Ryan lose about 63 pounds.

“When I was open in Milledgeville, she came into my nutrition club and we reestablished our friendship and I helped her lose 63 pounds and now she’s doing the business with me,” Fisher said.

She says a bestseller and fan favorite at the shop is called the Blue Tycoon, which is an energy tea with B-12 vitamins.

Ice cream lovers usually go for the pralines and coffee cream smoothie. It has caramel and pecans.

“Only 9g of sugar. Low calories. Diabetic friendly and it just tastes absolutely delicious,” Fisher said.