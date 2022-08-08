'Drinks are what we do': Milledgeville Summer Sips event offers deals and new menu items

All the drinks are offered for $10 or less.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you're in Milledgeville and want to beat the summer heat, there are a few downtown businesses ready to help.

The first-ever Milledgeville Summer Sips is happening all August long among 13 different businesses.

Each location is making a special drink for the occasion so customers can enjoy every kind of drink, from cocktails to coffee.

Blackbird Coffee has a drink called the Brown Sugar Honeycomb Latte.

The drink can be made either hot or iced. It is made with fresh espresso, in-store-made brown sugar syrup, honey, and caramel sauce.

You can also order it with a whipped cream topping, raw sugar, and honey drizzle.

"We have been selling a ton of them. I think it's quickly becoming our biggest seller, probably our most popular drink at the moment," General Manager Bailey Warr said.

She says that when Burger Week was in town, they couldn't find a way to participate, but now that drinks are in the spotlight, they are ready to show the community what they can do.

"Drinks are what we do. It's our specialty, so it's really nice to be a part of it, and I think it's bringing a lot of new customers in and people excited about a new menu item that we are providing," Warr said.

"It's definitely helped us and gotten some business in through our doors with the curiosity of what exactly the drink is," owner of Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition Mellissa Daniel said.

Their drink is called The Mainstreet and features a mix of summer flavors.

The colorful drink is made with a pomegranate base, natural raspberry tea, a blueberry pina colada base, pineapple, and kiwi.

Customers can try these two drinks and so much more before they vote for their favorite. The winner will take home the honor of a Summer Sips People's Choice Award.

You can vote at the Milledgeville Summer Sips website.

Here are all the participating businesses:

Amici's

Blackbird Coffee

Buffington's

Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition

Dungeons and Daiquiris

Legends's Seafood and Grill

Milly'ville Nutrition

Ned Kelley's

Shima

Taste and See

Taylor's Cove

The Brick

The Reel Grill