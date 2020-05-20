MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville organization is working on a project to bring more people downtown as businesses reopen.

Carlee Schulte with Milledgeville's Downtown Development Authority says the city is working on a project they're calling the Hancock Plaza.

"It's just a plaza area that's going to be some brick pavers and just a nice area that transformed an under utilized space," Schulte said.

The plaza area is located on West Hancock Street between South Wayne Street and North Wilkinson Street.

Schulte says the Knight Foundation helped fund nearly $50,000 for the project.

She says construction slowed down in April during the coronavirus pandemic when employees were working on shifts, but the city is keeping the ball rolling.

The project will include benches and serve as a space for shoppers to do things like sit down and listen to bands during First Friday events.

"This is just something additional to create and construct and make another space that we can enjoy downtown," said Schulte.

Schulte says the project will take another couple of months to complete and she hopes the plaza will encourage people to eat and shop local.



