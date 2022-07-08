Milledgeville under boil water advisory after main break on North Columbia, West Montgomery streets

Crews are still working to repair the break, which will continue into next week.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is under a boil water advisory after a water main break that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release posted on the city's Facebook page, the affected areas are West Montgomery Street between North Tattnall and North Clark streets, and on North Columbia Street between West Montgomery and West McIntosh streets.

The release says water pressure very low in these areas, which could pose a potential health hazard.

People in the affected areas are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil water until they are notified by the water utility that the water system in this area has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.