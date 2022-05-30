'It's the least we can do to honor them': Milledgeville veteran remembers fallen soldiers through music

Retired Army Col. Larry McLendon served for 36 years. He's not new to playing 'Taps.'

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — As Americans worldwide remember those who gave their lives to protect the United States, one Milledgeville veteran honors their memory through music.

As retired Col. Larry McLendon warmed up his trumpet, jazzy notes marked with years of experience rang through the air.

At 3 p.m., that jazzy tune turned into a somber one as McLendon joined thousands of trumpeters across the nation playing 'Taps.'

"It's the least that we can do. Whether they passed away in combat, in a dangerous duty situation, or years later. It's the least we can do to honor them," said McLendon after the performance.

He served for 36 years before retiring from the Army.

"[I] got to work with a lot of great units in the world," said McLendon.

He's not new to playing 'Taps.' He played at ceremonies throughout high school. McLendon started playing at this ceremony a few years ago. His neighbor, Larry Edwards, got him involved.

"I absolutely love Steve Hartman with his 'On the Road' segment, and he did one two years ago with Taps Across America," said Edwards.

He wanted Milledgeville to take part in it too.

"I said, 'Well that is phenomenal. All I need is a bugler and a place to go,' and within two minutes I had both," said Edwards with a laugh.

A couple years later, Milledgeville's newest Memorial Day tradition continues, honoring the past while staying hopeful for the future.