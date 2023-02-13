The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas including Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin

"To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all

citizens in these areas that have experienced water outages

and/or low water pressure are advised to "boil" all water prior to

use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water

should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling

boil," the release said. "Citizens should continue to boil water until they are

notified by the water utility that the water system has been

restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of

the water in the distribution system is safe for human

consumption."