The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas including Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville has issued a boil water advisory for areas impacted by the water main break over the weekend, including the hospital, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
The advisory includes N. ABC Street, Stadium Street, Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin and Zchimmer & Schwarz.
This is due to the repair of the water main break that happened Sunday afternoon on Martin Luther King Drive, which forced Baldwin County Schools to close on Monday.
Water pressure in these areas has dropped to dangerously low levels. There is a potential health hazard in the areas of zero pressure as the water's quality is unknown.
"To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all
citizens in these areas that have experienced water outages
and/or low water pressure are advised to "boil" all water prior to
use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water
should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling
boil," the release said. "Citizens should continue to boil water until they are
notified by the water utility that the water system has been
restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of
the water in the distribution system is safe for human
consumption."
If residents have questions, they can contact the Water & Sewer
Department in Milledgeville at (478) 414-4052.