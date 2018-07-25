Milledgeville — A new female firefighter is joining the force in Milledgeville.

25-year-old Heather Nation is the second-ever female firefighter for the Milledgeville Fire Department and the first since Gail Register in the 1980s. She wants to change how people view women in firefighting.

"Women in any public safety, in a lot of aspects, women are seen as the inferior," Nation said. "Because the majority of us are tiny wanting to come into it."

She said women in firefighting share a common attitude.

"Any female that you hear a story about that’s a firefighter," Nation said. "They all talk about, 'They're spitfire. They’re feisty.' You have to be. You absolutely have to be."

That assured attitude helps Nation conquer the physical gap shared between her and department shiftmates.

"The amount of energy and everything that I have to put into doing a drill is three times as much as any of the guys, because I have to try that much harder. I have to use so much more of my physical ability as the guys do," Nation said.

But that hasn't stopped her from becoming part of the family in Milledgeville or from feeling plenty comfortable in the field.

"All of the guys that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, whether it was at the fire academy when I went, or any department that I’ve been apart of, they’ve all been so welcoming and so wanting to help and make sure that I’m comfortable and I know what I’m doing," Nation said.

